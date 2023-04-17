Ausable Chasm Continues to Amaze Even After 150 Years!

New York has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to awesome natural wonders. From Niagara Falls in the west to Howe Caverns in Central New York and to the jaw-dropping mountains of the Adirondacks and Catskills, we lack nothing when it comes to natural beauty.

Ausable Chasm is a totally amazing place. I first visited here with my family in the early 1960s. And, yes, I had never seen anything like it!

"The Little Grand Canyon of the East" is such a fun family vacation destination.

Floating down a cool river on a hot Upstate New York afternoon, hiking the gorges and caves of the chasm, staying overnight at one of the most active campgrounds you can find in Upstate New York, learning the history of the Underground Railroad in this region, all of this and much more can be found right on the grounds of Ausable Chasm. And, you are only five minutes away from the Port Kent Ferry which takes you over Lake Champlain to Burlington, Vermont. All of this tucked away in a gorgeous corner of the state just ten miles south of the city of Plattsburgh.

Over 11,000,000 people have visited Ausable Chasm over the years. And you should too. Put it in your summer bucket list. You won't regret it.

Here are some key things to know before you head out on an exciting adventure to Ausable Chasm, N.Y. this year

