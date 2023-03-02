13 Amazing Facts About the Wonderful Corning Museum of Glass

Upstate New York is home to many incredible sights to see. From the numerous historical landmarks sprinkled across the state and diverse dining options to attractions the whole family can enjoy, there's no shortage of exciting things to do here. But here, we want to shed some light on one of the most unique experiences you can take part in in New York State. And that experience is the Corning Museum of Glass.

Corning Museum of Glass

The Corning Museum of Glass is a must-see stop for tens of thousands of visitors coming through Upstate New York every year.  It is home to the largest collection of glass objects under one roof in the whole world. The exhibits are amazing, from seeing how they produce glass-blown objects to the breathtaking displays of art. The history is incredible, the live glass-blowing demonstration (daily) is one of the great museum experiences in Upstate New York, and, to top it all off, the museum has perhaps the best gift shop of any...anywhere! They sell incredible glass-blown art produced by a number of local Upstate New York artists.

So, the next time you and the family or you and your friends are looking for something a little out of the ordinary to do one weekend, a fun road trip to Corning for the Corning Museum of Glass is definitely a great option.

Here are 13 amazing facts about this wonderful museum. If you've been to this wonderful museum before, share with us your favorite parts about it!

The Corning Museum of Glass (Steuben County) is as much of a prized treasure as are many of the spectacular works of glass art the museum holds. It is one of the busiest museums in the state (outside of New York City) and has a worldwide reputation and appeal as an outstanding repository of art, science, and technology. Here are 13 pieces of trivia and fun facts about this wonderful and special Upstate New York museum.

