Top Hudson Valley Mexican Restaurants Are Ready For Cinco de Mayo!

Cinco de May (the 5th of May) is a Mexican holiday which is celebrated with great gusto here in the United States also. In Mexico, it is a commemoration of the surprise Mexican military defeat of the French army at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Americans have joined with their friends in the Mexican-American community from coast to coast to celebrate with them on this day. Most of the celebrations are "food and drink centric," and our Upstate New York region joins in with great fun parties, get-togethers, and festivities for this day.

In the bars and restaurants across Upstate, you will find many food specials, Mexican music events, and the bars of the region will be serving out uncountable glasses of Margaritas and cervezas.

This gallery takes a look at some of the top Mexican restaurants found in the Hudson Valley. Some are big, some are not-so-big. Some are located right on the waterfront of the river, and some are located just a couple of miles from the Hudson. All are great.

I was pleasantly surprised to see how many of these Hudson River restaurants were owned by people who are the first in their Mexican families to come here. They bring with them the tastes, aromas, and old world food customs of their native Mexico, and we are glad for it!

Each of these dozen delicious restaurants are directly linked to their websites so you can check out their menus online, although we have tried to highlight some of our own favorite meals for you. And please remember, there are many other Mexican restaurants in the Hudson Valley and the state. If your favorite did not make this list please go to our Facebook page and give it a shout out.

So go, and celebrate Cinco de Mayo all week long like there is no manana!

