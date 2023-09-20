There is a wonderful, magical museum tucked away in the far western corner of New York State that is a must-see for people of all ages, but especially for Baby Boomers.

Best Museums in New York

The Lucy-Desi Museum in Jamestown, NY (Chautauqua County) is a fantastic treasure trove of memorabilia and memories of America's favorite star, Lucille Ball. She was born in Jamestown and is buried in the city's Lake View Cemetery.

The museum welcomes tens of thousands of visitors from all over the world each year. There are dozens of museum exhibits, hundreds of archival photographs, and an uncountable number of fascinating pieces of Lucy-Desi artifacts. You can see Lucy's Emmy Awards, many old video clips, her stage costumes, her sets from the old "I Love Lucy" show, her jewelry, and much more. You will also see tributes along the way to her friends and co-stars Vivian Vance, William Frawley, and husband Desi Arnaz.

You can even see Lucy's own car! It is a gold-plated Mercedes Benz 280 SE, with a sunroof! The car was bequeathed to her son-in-law, Laurence Luckinbill, when she died and he donated it to the museum. It is a show-stopper!

There are many public events held at the museum each year and they are all very well attended!

Check out the photos in this gallery and take a trip down Memory Lane with the star we all loved, Lucille Ball!

(Note: Jamestown also hosts the National Comedy Center, which we will feature in a future post)

Is This the Most Fun Museum In Upstate New York? We Think So! The Lucille Ball-Desi Arnaz museum in Jamestown, New York is a wonderful. nostalgic, sentimental museum filled with laughs, and all in tribute to one of America's most beloved entertainers, Lucille Ball. This great museum has more than 50 exhibits and displays which tell of the timeline of the exciting life of this beloved hometown girl. Click on the gallery to see a photo tour of some of the museum's highlights.

Lucy-Desi Museum 2 W. 3rd Street Jamestown, NY (Chautauqua County) (716) 484-0800