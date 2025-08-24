A Gallery Of Some Of the Prettiest Lake Towns in Upstate NY

Lakes? We got 'em!

This gallery looks at some of the prettiest little lake towns all across Upstate New York (the smallest town has less than 600 residents in it). The lakes range from just a little bit bigger than a large pond, to the BIG ONES, like Oneida Lake, Lake Erie, Lake Champlain, Lake Ontario, our Finger Lakes, and others.

Each of these small places has something to offer, from the glitz and glamor of, say Lake Placid or Lake George, to the smaller wonderments you can find in map dots like Northville, or Hammondsport.

In each post we have tried to mention and link you up to a site, restaurant, historic hotel, a famous general store, or even some of the lake's activities (in all seasons).

I don't think anybody has ever tried counting all the lakes across the sprawling greater Upstate New York area. So, if your favorite "little" town on a lake in the region didn't make our list, we encourage you to head over to our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

See you at the lake!

