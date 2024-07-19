“Road Trip” A Starter’s Guide To a Visit To Jamestown, NY!

When you get the itch to travel the back roads of New York for a road trip, do NOT forget the western New York city of Jamestown. There is so much history here, great museums, historic sites, good restaurants, and, well, lets face it you have to come here to pay tribute to local girl, Lucille Ball.

Jamestown was a blue collar working class town for much of its life. Furniture making was the big thing here, and in fact it was once called "The Furniture Capital of America." After the glory days of that industry, Jamestown began a decline, not unlike many other manufacturing centers in the state.

When Lucille Ball, the "Queen of Comedy," died in Hollywood in 1989, she was buried in that city. Years later, her children decided to honor Lucy's desire, and brought her remains back home to Jamestown where she is now buried, with her family, in Lake View Cemetery.

And the change began for this city.

Today, thousands come to Jamestown to visit Lucy's museum, pumping new life and much needed tourist dollars into the city's coffers. Lucy's grave is one of the most visited celebrity graves in the United States. A National Comedy Center was built, just blocks from Lucy's own museum. Major comedy stars have come and performed her over the years, giving this city a bit of glitz and glamour. There are fine restaurants, and other great museums in the area.

Here is a 10-point starter guide to begin a visit here.

Jamestown is a wonderful city to visit. Don't forget about it!

