We continue our look at county spotlights with our fifth featured county, Tompkins County. This county has a population of 105,000 and was founded in 1817 by Daniel Tompkins, a former New York State governor and Vice-President of the United States.

The county covers almost 500 square miles between Central New York and the Finger Lakes region. Cayuga Lake and the city of Ithaca are the two most well-known destinations of the county. While Ithaca is the largest and most important city in Tompklns County (it is the home of both Cornell University and Ithaca College), there are several smaller towns and villages throughout the county that offer much in enjoyment for those on an Upstate New York country backroads road-trip.

Some other places in the county are Dryden, Trumansburg, Groton, Newfield and Danby.

Use this gallery as a sampler starter guide to the county for things to do, see, eat, and enjoy. There are many wineries, craft breweries, antique destinations, farmers markets, historical sites, museums, shopping venues, and other places to visit. So let this "whet you appetited."

Much of the county activity revolves around the big city of Ithaca as you will see in the list. There is a limitless number of reasons to visit Tompkins County, but keep the festivals in mind. They have them all through the year both in small, rural towns as well as in Ithaca. They are all a blast!

