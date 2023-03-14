New York’s ‘Irish Alps’ Await You This St. Paddy’s Day
Over the many generations of the late 1800s and early 1900s, a large number of Irish-Americans have made the Northern Catskill Mountains their second home here in Upstate New York. And for good reason!
Like the Jewish families before them (who created the famed and now mostly defunct "Borscht Belt" here), the Irish came for comraderies and fun, sharing cultural ties through music and food, and, like others before them, to escape the mug and heat of a brutal New York City summer. The beautiful scenery and activity of the Catskills became a preferred escape.
What Are New York State's Irish Alps?
Here is a list for you to visit if you choose to come to the Irish Alps this St. Patrick's Day weekend. The Irish Alps of New York are centered around Greene County and there is plenty of festive activity to take part in in the area this St. Patrick's Day weekend. So, grab a friend or pack up the family and road trip on over to the Irish Alps for a weekend you'll remember. On this list, you will find an incredible variety of restaurants, bars, live entertainment venues, and even an oddity known as "The World's Largest Map of Ireland."
Each entry in this gallery is linked directly to the location. Be sure and check all websites for times, locations, event schedules, and menus before "heading up to the Alps"...the Irish Alps that is!