A Dozen Fantastic International Bakeries in Upstate New York

In this gallery, you will find a dozen excellent international bakeries scattered across the Upstate New York region.

We all can't hop on a plane and visit these countries at will, but we can punch in the towns in the old GPS and visit these bakeries right here in Upstate New York. It is always fun to sample food from different customs, different cultures, from far away. And it is especially fun when those foods are desserts!

So take a look at the pies, pastries, cookies, cakes, and other sweet treats on this list representing faraway lands such as Hong Kong, Latin America, Greece, Germany, Ireland, the Bahamas, Sweden, and more. You are sure to find a favorite here someplace.

As for this writer, yes, I do have a favorite. Look at the cake featured in a small German restaurant located in rural Delaware County. The cake is called a "baumkuchen," and is known as a "tree cake." Why? Because the rings of the rich, creamy frosting on top of the cake go around and around like the rings on a tree. I think that when you see the "tree cake" from the Bavaria Restaurant in little Sidney, NY, you too will say, yes, that is the one for me!"

Obviously, there are dozens and dozens of international restaurants across the Upstate region, and we just couldn't mention them all. So, if you have a favorite one that we missed, please feel free to give it a shout-out on our Facebook page.

Each international bakery includes an address and a direct link to the bakery.

