The hundreds of ice cream stands that dot the rural backroads and inner city neighborhoods of Upstate New York are ready to cool you off when the summer heat settles around us.

Here are ten classic ice cream stands that have proven that they are worthy of their "cherry on top." Many are old, some even 50 and 60 years old, and some are in the "middle of nowhere." Some have great stories to them. One, for example, in the Adirondacks, won't even let you pick what flavor ice cream cone you want. People don't care. They pack this place every summer, and have been doing so for 60 years.

Another one is the oldest ice cream parlor we could come up with. It is beloved in the college city where you can find it, and it is also located in a city with some amazing ice cream DNA (in the story below).

These are all great whether you are looking for a small vanilla cone, a tasty milkshake, a homemade ice cream sandwich, or even the kitchen sink. Kitchen sink? Read on, and you will see what I am talking about.

And, with hundreds of favorite ice cream places located all over the state, we simply can't list them all so these ten will represent all of them. So, if you have a favorite ice cream stand or parlor that you wish to highlight, please go to our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really want to hear from you!

These 10 Upstate New York Iconic Ice Cream Stands Have Earned Their "Cherry on Top!" As the heat of an Upstate summer settles in around us this year, put "stop at an ice cream stand" on your to-do list! Here are ten that have been around for a very long time and continue to serve outstanding ice cream products!