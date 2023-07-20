10 Iconic Upstate New York Ice Cream Stands That’re Ready For You This Summer!
The hundreds of ice cream stands that dot the rural backroads and inner city neighborhoods of Upstate New York are ready to cool you off when the summer heat settles around us.
Here are ten classic ice cream stands that have proven that they are worthy of their "cherry on top." Many are old, some even 50 and 60 years old, and some are in the "middle of nowhere." Some have great stories to them. One, for example, in the Adirondacks, won't even let you pick what flavor ice cream cone you want. People don't care. They pack this place every summer, and have been doing so for 60 years.
Another one is the oldest ice cream parlor we could come up with. It is beloved in the college city where you can find it, and it is also located in a city with some amazing ice cream DNA (in the story below).
These are all great whether you are looking for a small vanilla cone, a tasty milkshake, a homemade ice cream sandwich, or even the kitchen sink. Kitchen sink? Read on, and you will see what I am talking about.
And, with hundreds of favorite ice cream places located all over the state, we simply can't list them all so these ten will represent all of them. So, if you have a favorite ice cream stand or parlor that you wish to highlight, please go to our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really want to hear from you!