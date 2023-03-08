11 Fantastic, Historic, and Very Old Upstate New York Hotels

Travelers have a myriad of places, both new and old, of which to choose from for an overnight stay in Upstate New York. As for this well-traveled writer, I will always try and pick a place with history behind it, or at least a unique story to tell.

This is a list of 11 one of a kind hotels in the Upstate New York region that check all of those boxes for me! These fascinating hotels are scattered all throughout Upstate New York so whether you want to try a fun overnight at the hotel nearest to you, or embark on a fun trip to experience one, there are plenty of options for those all across New York state and beyond!

In this gallery, you'll get a taste of hotels that once had intricate malls attached to them with bars and shops. You'll find fascinating tales of hotels stayed in by the likes of Bing Crosby, Mickey Mantel, FDR, and many more. We even have what is considered one of the most haunted hotels in New York State on our list.

So, which one is your favorite? For me, it has to be the one located on the grounds of a military academy. It positively reeks of history and intrigue. Trust me, I have been there and very much look forward to going back.

So, which one have you stayed at, or are planning to visit? The 11 choices are fascinating. Grab a friend, your family, or take a solo escape to one of these 11 incredible Upstate New York hotels.

11 Historic, Glorious and Very Old Upstate New York Hotels! Upstate New York has no shortage of historic and beautiful old hotels. Here is an interesting list featuring 11 of the best of these. The gallery includes hotels, inns, bed and breakfasts, and resorts. All of them have important historic backstories to them. So we hope you consider these on your next road trip around the region. They include a hotel at a military academy, a hotel located 500 yards from Niagara Falls, a bed and breakfast with a connection to the Underground Railroad, and a rustic hotel that has been in the same family for almost 150 years! Since there are dozens and dozens of great old hotels in Upstate New York, we will feature more in an upcoming gallery.