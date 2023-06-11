12 People and Places To Visit This Flag Day in Upstate New York!

Flag Day is June 14. Here are 12 places, patriotic places, honoring events and people, that you might want to consider visiting this Flag Day.

On this list you will find interesting museums, such as the remarkable National Purple Heart Wall of Honor Museum in New Windsor. This is an exciting museum with hands-on exhibits, many multi-media presentations, and a data roll of those who have received this award over the last 200+ years.

You can also visit the graves of three people who showed a large dose of patriotism over their lives. Sara Hinson, is the "Mother of Flag Day" and is remembered as a dedicated educator in Buffalo. Kate Smith was one of the great voices of the 20th Century. Her 50 year career included her introducing Irving Berlin's immortal "God Bless America" to the American public. And Francis Bellamy's grave is amazing in that his grave marker, in Rome, NY, is inscribed with the words to the Pledge of Allegiance, a pledge to he wrote himself!

Also on this list we mention three important Upstate New York forts that have played an important part in our nation's history. These are amazing places to visit any time of the year, and are perfect places to visit for Flag Day. These include "America's Fort," "The Fort That Never Surrendered," and "The Oldest Fort in North America." All three are great!

Honor America! Happy Flag Day!

All of the places mentioned in this "Flag Day Gallery" are open to the public with directions to them, as well as a link to the subject's website (where needed).

