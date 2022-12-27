Thousands of Upstate New Yorkers filed through the many festivals of light events across the region leading up to Christmas. Nearly every area in New York state had some kind of fun light display for residents and visitors to enjoy. But who says the festivities have to end with Christmas?

Many of these light festivals are major tourist draws to lots of Upstate New York towns. Aside from the economic benefit, these beautiful light displays are the perfect excuses to get the family together or meet up with friends and enjoy a beautiful, fun evening together.

So, if you missed out on the festive fun this holiday season, were traveling, or couldn't make it due to the wild weather we encountered this past holiday, this gallery will point you to 10 festival of light venues that stay open past Christmas day. They range from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to Western New York. And these beautiful light displays are certainly worth the road trip with family and friends. Some are open only until New Year's Eve, and others a bit longer. One great lights festival is even open until the end of February, so you've got time to plan.

And, remember. If you know of a Festival of Lights near you that is open into the New Year's weekend, let us know over on our Facebook page! We love to share the information and add to our lists!

Hurry, and don't miss these spectacular holiday events.

Ten Upstate New York "Festival of Lights" That Run Past Christmas Day

For those looking to enjoy these events we have listed below 10 different Upstate New York festivals of lights that are open to the public after Christmas. Most end around New Year's weekend, but one of the best stays open through February!

These are all amazing! Check them out!