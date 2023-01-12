One of my favorite areas of Upstate New York is that narrow slice of the Empire State that covers the region between the Hudson Valley and New England. There are several counties that are located in this area, squeezed in together and bordering Vermont, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Washington County is without a doubt one of the prettiest, most historic, and well worth a visit.

Washington County is one of Upstate New York's prettiest and most historic. It is the land of covered bridges, beautiful small towns and villages with history to delve deep into, great local places to eat and drink at, many important museums, and a few quirky roadside oddities thrown in for good measure. There truly is something for everyone in this Upstate New York county.

If you're a history buff, you'll definitely want to mark down Washington County as a must-see spot.

Here are 10 fascinating places to visit on your next trip to the one of a kind Washington county. The items include places to eat, drink, explore, and learn at. My personal advice? Do not miss Skene Manor. Or, if you have a sweet tooth like me, I highly suggest having a delicious slice of America's best cheesecake with the Nuns of New Skete. If chocolate is more your craving, there's an incredible, local favorite, European chocolate shop there as well (definitely try the truffles).

All these places are great. Enjoy your trip around Washington County!

