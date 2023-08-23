This is a collection of some must-see sites when traveling around Upstate New York. Now, when I see must-see, I don't mean you have to plan a whole vacation around each of them. But, even if for a few minutes, a stop at these historic places will serve you well. There is just so much history around the corner in Upstate New York.

Some of these are fun, some are serious, and some of them will leave you scratching your head. This will be the first of several galleries I will be publishing highlighting the story behind some of the innumerable roadside "eye-catchers" for you to explore.

And some of these will have you asking yourself, "why did that happen here?" Did you know that the "World's Largest Pancake Griddle" is on display for the whole world to see out in the Finger Lakes? Or, of all the places throughout the United States, why did the world-renown Clara Barton, America's "Angel of Mercy," set up her very first Red Cross chapter in tiny Dansville, N.Y., in rural Livingston County? She did. Makes you think, doesn't it?

As usual, there are way too many of these quirky, unusual, historic footnotes to document in one gallery here. So, if you know of a place that perhaps our readers might like to know about, and even visit, please give it a mention over on our Facebook page! It doesn't have to be earth-shaking, or monumental in importance. But if you think it should catch a traveler's roving eye, well, we want to hear from you!

History is around every corner in our beautiful Upstate New York!