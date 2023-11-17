This gallery takes a snapshot look at ten very small Central New York villages with great stories to them. A lot of Upstate New York history happened in these tiny map dots!

The villages are diverse, fun for a quick visit, and they can be found in six different Central New York counties: Otsego, Chenango, Onondaga, Oneida, Madison, and Cortland.

In this gallery you will discover some fun and fascinating historical tales. If someone asked you where the hops capital of the United States was in 1895 would you have ever guessed that it was in a small CNY village? And how about a village that can claim being the home to one of the most popular lakes in Upstate (more than a million visit here each year)? Yes, in a small CNY village. How about a miniscule village that has the historic significance of being the home of U.S. Boy Scout Troop #1? That is a fun one. And, while we are talking fun, do you know where you can find the Guinness World Book of Records-certified "largest pair of pants in the world?" Well, keep reading, because it is here!

This will be the first in a series of galleries looking at a collection of our region's most historic, yet small, towns and villages. For example, in this gallery of ten from Central New York you will see that their population ranges from a high of 4,270 to a small size of just over 1,000 residents. Size really doesn't matter, though. These are all great little places.

Keep a watch on this page for our next series and maybe you will see your own hometown listed in a gallery here!

10 Small Central New York Villages and Why We Love Them! This gallery is a series of snapshots of 10 beautiful and very small Central New York villages that have a great story to them. They cover communities in six different CNY counties. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio