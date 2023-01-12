There is nothing more nostalgic than happening upon an old-fashioned general store on a back road in Upstate New York. And we have plenty of them, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo, and from the Catskills to the Adirondacks.

But here is a special one we really like. This general store is located in a tiny Delaware County hamlet, with a population of roughly 1,000 residents. The store is one of only two retail businesses in the community, and it is housed in a building that has acted as a general store for 150 years. There is only one blinking red light here and it is at the only intersection in town.

But this old-time general store? Yes, it is something special.

A place where locals gather for gossip, good times, and groceries. A place to buy bulk foods, hand-woven rugs, and some hand-dipped beeswax candles. A place to enjoy whimsical art, nostalgic candy, and magazines that reflect on life in the rural mountain region that is home to the store.

The building looks rickety on the outside but is sturdy enough to head into its third century without looking back. It is a place where the owner (who goes by just one name) mother-hens over her items, curating the specialty goods with an eye to what her customers are looking for. And it is a place that others have finally found, with customers coming from 25 and 50 miles away to see "what the fuss is all about."

Yes, this is a special place.

We have written about our region's many general stores in the past (see stories about them below), but we feel that the Masonville General Store could very well be "the most charming old-fashioned general store in Upstate New York.

See what you think...

