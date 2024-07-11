The Amazing Statues and Monuments of Upstate’s North Country!
There is endless fascinating history that has come out of Upstate New York. And much of that history remains for us to see in monuments, statues and memorials dedicated to important people and historic moments. This gallery looks at a selection of these in the North Country of Upstate New York.
Here you will find fascinating statues dedicated to the only female in American history to ever be awarded the Medal of Honor, a monument to a man who helped conquer the scourge of tuberculosis through his laboratory in the remote forests of the Adirondack region. You will see a bronze tribute to one of the most popular American Olympic ski jumpers and who hailed from Lake Placid, and you will see an incredible statue dedicated to the only man from the North Country who served as New York State governor.
As a side subject of this gallery, you will be very surprised (as I was) to see the famous names of the sculptors, designers, and architects of some of these monuments. Their names rank up there with the most famous of all time.
Of course one of the most familiar statues in the North Country can be seen standing guard at the entrance to one of the most popular Adirondack area amusement parks. And he has been there ever since the park opened its doors in the 1950s. He is almost 20-feet tall and has been the subject of too many selfies to even begin to count!
