Look At These Amazing and Historic “Bridges of Upstate New York”

There are hundreds of bridges across the Upstate New York landscape. Some are small, deep in the woods, perhaps spanning just a tiny creek or stream. Others are massive international bridges that carry thousands of vehicles every day. Here are nine Upstate bridges with some great stories to them.

On this list of the "Bridges of Upstate New York," you will find a wide variety of styles, locations, and ages. Some of the most interesting are the very old ones. For example you will discover a tiny covered bridge in Central New York that, unless you are looking for it, you will miss on your first pass by. But once you find it you will be completely charmed by its quaintness, simplicity and history as the "oldest covered bridge in the United States."

On a different scale, you will discover facts about a mammoth international bridge between the Canada and the United States that carries more than 4,000 trucks every single day. And you will find a bridge that, like a "Transformer" toy, has morphed from a rusting, old train trestle into a tourist destination for nearly one-million visitors every year.

And, of course, there is a very special, sentimental bridge story on this list. It is about a bridge that is no longer with us. While standing, it was the longest covered bridge in the world. Sadly, it was no match for a tropical storm named Irene, which stomped through Upstate New York in August, 2011 leaving a wake of tragedy and destruction in its path. This said bridge, now in a second life, was snapped like a toothpick and sent downriver in a thousand pieces. Read the story. It is quite inspiring.

