Do you like to take a hike?

Well, I came late to the game of hiking. Never was much of a fan of it, but as I have gotten older I find that a "walk in the woods" is very appealing. Now, don't get me wrong. You won't see me lugging a backpack and a dozen bottles of water up a craggy cliff in a rain storm just to say I did it. But you will find me walking up Vroman's Nose, or clambering through Watkins Glens' Gorge Trail, or even gingerly descending the stone steps down to the Whirlpool at Devil's Hole.

All three of them, by the way, are on this list.

The 9 hikes mentioned here are of varying degrees of difficulty. But for the most part, they are for folks like me. They are more of a walk than a hike, but, hey, anything to get out and enjoy nature. And also, let's face it. No matter what mountain you hike up, whether it is Whiteface or Old Baldy, the view from the top is always satisfying.

Each hike on this list has a link to the hiking trail information. With the exception of maybe one or two (like the Kaaterskill Falls hike), these should be easily manageable for all ages.

And, like I said, you just never know what you will see once your are in Mother Nature's bosomy embrace. I mean, come on. Have you ever seen those giant, creepy horror movie tree roots which look like snakes at Panama Rocks? Yikes.

Read on, and enjoy your hike!

