Check Out These 14 Top Burger Joints in Upstate New York! Yum!

There is no better "food marriage" than summertime and hamburgers. And this gallery celebrates the hamburger in our Upstate New York region, an area where the birthplace of the hamburger can actually be found: in the apt named Hamburg, New York!

These burger joints include roadside stands and classy bars and taverns. The number of variety of hamburgers served up at these places is limited only by the chef's imagination. You will see some of them here, and believe me they are very creative burgers!

We have randomly chosen fourteen different hamburger restaurants from all over the region. We did this by looking at customer reviews and comments on their social media. We do not claim these to be the best, only that these have served (up hamburgers) to the delight of many over the past several years.

We have included favorite burger joints in many different regional sections of Upstate New York including, Western New York, the Catskills, the Capital District, Southern Tier, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Adirondacks, Finger Lakes, and others.

Each entry gives you a direct link to the restaurant's website or Facebook page for hours, directions, and information. We have also scanned each of these places menus, and have highlighted a specific hamburger they serve that might just encourage you to stop by and order one.

With hundreds of places serving up hamburgers, obviously this is a very short list. Sooo... if your favorite hamburger joint did not make this list please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

