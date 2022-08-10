What is it about miniature golf?

As a kid in the 1950s and 1960s it was an important part of any vacation that I went on with my parents and siblings. We jumped for joy as we pulled into the parking lot of a mini-golf, usually at our favorite vacation destination, the Adirondacks.

Back in those days the mini-golf places were a lot less sophisticated than they are now. A whole lot less sophisticated. Still, we squealed when we hit the ball through the revolving windmill, we loved it when we made it around the little pond or stream, and we were absolutely ecstatic when we achieved the biggest golf goal of any mini-golfer...we got the ball in the clown's nose!

Today's courses are right out of a Hollywood movie set. Dinosaurs roar, waterfalls thunder down on us, pirates watch us at every hole, and wild animals lurk around huge manmade boulders. So fun.

These 14 are representative of all the dozens of mini-golf locations in Upstate New York. If you were a kid up here once, you probably have been to some of them. If you have kids of your own, you probably will visit these places. Maybe even this summer! Each entry has a link to the course website.

Nostalgia lives on at the miniature golf courses in Upstate New York.

