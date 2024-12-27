Is the Best Fruitcake in Upstate NY in This Tiny Village of 600??

It was Johnny Carson's most famous monologue joke.

"“The worst gift is a fruitcake. There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other."

And from then on the poor fruitcake found itself as the punchline at the end of a hundred different jokes and stories. Most of these referenced its heft, and even more so the fruitcake's longevity. It is not true that a fruitcake can last until the end of the world comes.

But, for me. I don't get it. I have always loved a fruitcake. You couldn't get enough candied fruits, dry nuts, infused alcohol, or dribbled glaze on it to suit me. And the longer it lasted the better. How about toasting a bit of it with honey butter. Yup, now you are talking.

So, disregarding all of the sweet treat humor, we think we have found perhaps the best fruitcake in Upstate New York. Dozens of bakeries make them, but there is a small bakery in the tiny village of Sharon Springs, New York that has really made a "fruitcake name" for themselves.

The Black Cat Café sits in the middle of this Schoharie County village of about 600 residents. People come from miles around to pick up a fruitcake here. Or another bakery item. Can you imagine, they even make sugar plums here. I never thought those were real items, just "visions dancing around in my head."

Check out the story of the Black Cat Café and its famous fruitcake in the gallery below. And stop in the next time you are cruising around beautiful Schoharie County!

