Celebrate National Peanut Butter Lovers Month in Upstate New York

March is National Peanut Butter Lovers Month across the country. While it seems like there's a national day for everything these days, this is one we can definitely get behind! Naturally, we had to prepare a delicious list of peanut butter-focused treats you can find right here in Upstate New York. Warning: you will probably get some serious sweet treat cravings after looking at this incredible list.

We have come up with a very interesting list of ways to satisfy your peanut butter dreams this month. Sure, they might not all be to your liking but I am certain you will find some specialties on this list that will set your mouth to drooling. Put down that plain peanut butter and jelly and get ready for some pretty wild treats. From the more traditional mouth-watering peanut butter cookies and peanut butter pie to the more exotic peanut butter beer and even peanut butter infused with savory garlic flavors, there's something on this list for everyone to enjoy. Just look at that chocolate peanut butter cookie featured above. Look at it! See what I mean..., drool alert!

All the items in this gallery can be found around Upstate New York! So, if you see a spot in your New York city, or simply see a treat that's road trip-worthy, take a look! And share with us any of your own local peanut butter treats in and around your area. We love trying new places and highlighting your favorite spots across New York State!

13 Ways to Celebrate National Peanut Butter Lovers Month March is National Peanut Butter Lovers Month and we couldn't be happier. So many of us, including this writer, honor peanut butter (and its trusty companion, Jelly) as perhaps our "first sandwich."

I remember trundling them off to elementary school secure in my Daniel Boone all-metal lunchbox every day back in the 1950s. By the time lunch came around and I unwrapped the sandwich it had melded itself into a gooey, room-temperature, ball of bread and peanutty wonderfulness. So to celebrate this beloved month, we went on a hunt around Upstate New York looking for the most unusual ways you can celebrate peanut butter, and boy do we have 13 doozies for you in this gallery!