OK, so I am really a country boy at heart. Brought up in a small rural Upstate New York village in Delaware County. Surrounded by the wonders of Mother Nature. But, I am not a hunter, nor am I a fisherman. My friends all were, but it was never my thing as a kid. So to go to a fish hatchery is an eye-popping, unbelievable place to someone like me. And Upstate New York has plenty of them. And all invite you to stop by!

Upstate New York Fish Hatcheries

Here you will find a gallery with some amazing fish hatcheries across the Upstate region that welcome visitors. And believe me, visitors come! Some get 10-20,000 visitors a year. One even gets over 50,000 a year. These are great -places to take your family. An unusual road trip that can make an impression on a kid (and adult) that might surprise you. Just take a look at the first one on this list. The video of salmon jumping, flipping and flopping all over the place at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery is really something to see!

Each of these fish hatcheries is linked up to their site so you can get directions, visiting hours, event schedules, and a phone number to call for information. And due to a shortage of room, we were unable to list all the fish hatcheries in the state. For more information on the others, visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website.

So, for something totally unusual and totally incredible, pack up the kids and go visit a fish hatchery, You are guaranteed a great day out!

