NYS Road Trip! The Sights And Tastes Around Gorgeous Keuka Lake!

This gallery contains a video you just gotta see!

The village of Penn Yan (north end of Keuka Lake) set a record for making the world's largest pancake back in 1987. We have a video in this gallery. It is very cool!!

Everybody has a favorite Finger Lake (or two). They are all beautiful, and they all vary a lot in size. There is history all around each lake, and wine is the beverage of choice. So, what is your favorite Finger Lake?

This Gallery Pays Keuka Lake Its Due

Keuka Lake is about 20 miles long and can reach as much as 2 miles in width. It is much different in comparison to its "sister lakes," in that this lake is crooked! It branches out into two smaller "fingers' making it the most unusual of all the other straight-finger-like lakes. The southern shore is anchored by historic Hammondsport, NY. It is a tourism magnet. It is within a thrown wine glass of some of the best wineries in the region, and they have several nice museums nearby (the Curtiss Museum, in this gallery, is one of Upstate's best). The population of Hammondsport is about 1,000 or so. Branchport is another lovely community on the lake, again, with a population of about 1,000 residents.

Penn Yan (Pennsylvania Yankee) is located on the northern end of the lake and is the largest of the lake communities. With a population of over 5,000 people, there are many retail stores here, food and beverage options, and other tourism amenities. It is a historic village, and at the end of Main Street, you will find the most famous buckwheat mill (see photo at top) in the United States (and has one of the quirkiest oddities you can see in the state). It's all in this gallery.

So, what is your favorite Finger Lake? We want to know (we will be featuring them all in future galleries). Let us hear from you over on our Facebook page!

A Roadtrip Around Beautiful Keuka Lake Everybody has a favorite Finger Lake (or two). In this gallery we shine the spotlight on Keuka Lake. Here is a short sampler to refer to when visiting Keuka Lake, including Museums, wineries, places to stay, breweries, eateries and more. Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio