These 11 Waterfront Restaurants in the Finger Lakes Are All A+

We love our waterfront dining places in Upstate New York. When the warm weather comes, we head out do dine by the blue waters of our favorite lakes, rivers, and streams.

Waterfront dining can be found in all the many regions of Upstate New York. From Western New York along the shores of their Great Lakes waterfront, to the numerous wonderful places to eat up and down the Hudson River Valley. Even in the Adirondacks and the Catskill Mountains, the cold clean waters of the rivers and lakes there make it a perfect place for dining by the water.

This gallery looks specifically at some great places to eat along the map of the Finger Lakes region. From fancy steak and seafood restaurants in Ithaca, to small deskside family run restaurants in little towns like Naples and Himrod, they are all good. Even though the menus vary greatly from place to place, one thing is for certain. They all offer lovely vistas from their outside patios and porches, or from their dining room windows, of some of the best waterways in Upstate New York.

Obviously, there are dozens of places we could add to the list. So if your favorite waterfront restaurant in the Finger Lakes region did not make our list, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out.

This gallery is for the Finger Lakes area only. We will visit other areas in the upcoming future on these pages.

