The Incredible Upstate New York Graves of 12 Amazing Americans
Many, many famous people are buried in cemeteries across Upstate New York. Their names are instantly recognizable: Lucille Ball, Franklin D. Roosevelt, James Fenimore Cooper, "Pop" Warner, both Wells and Fargo, Kate Smith, Mark Twain, Susan B. Anthony, and, well, you get the idea.
But there are many more people buried in our region that you probably have not heard of before. And their stories are among the best!
Cemeteries in Upstate New York
Here are 12 you might not remember. They are all buried in the rural cemeteries of Upstate New York. Among these fascinating Americans are the Father of Volleyball, the Queen of Mean, Ireland's First Movie Star, the sad and poignant story of the Elmira Express, some presidential pets, and the man who invented America's Santa Claus School!
You will enjoy hearing about these interesting people. Each link has explicit directions to their final resting places. All are accessible to the general public.
My favorite story? It is the one about a horse. He was the most unlikely sports superstar in all of horse racing history. It is a great story, and this magnificent horse is buried right there in Upstate New York.
