The Incredible Upstate New York Graves of 12 Amazing Americans

Many, many famous people are buried in cemeteries across Upstate New York. Their names are instantly recognizable: Lucille Ball, Franklin D. Roosevelt, James Fenimore Cooper, "Pop" Warner, both Wells and Fargo, Kate Smith, Mark Twain, Susan B. Anthony, and, well, you get the idea.

But there are many more people buried in our region that you probably have not heard of before. And their stories are among the best!

Cemeteries in Upstate New York

Here are 12 you might not remember. They are all buried in the rural cemeteries of Upstate New York. Among these fascinating Americans are the Father of Volleyball, the Queen of Mean, Ireland's First Movie Star, the sad and poignant story of the Elmira Express, some presidential pets, and the man who invented America's Santa Claus School!

You will enjoy hearing about these interesting people. Each link has explicit directions to their final resting places. All are accessible to the general public.

My favorite story? It is the one about a horse. He was the most unlikely sports superstar in all of horse racing history. It is a great story, and this magnificent horse is buried right there in Upstate New York.

If you know of someone who may be just a little bit famous, but has a great story to them, and if they are buried in Upstate New York, please share it with us over on our Facebook page! We want to know their fascinating stories!

12 Totally Fascinating Graves in Upstate New York. Great Stories!! Hundreds of famous people are buried in the cemeteries across Upstate New York. While many of them are instantly famous, such as Lucille Ball, Washington Irving, and Susan B. Anthony, others area little more difficult to remember who they are.

Here are a dozen fascinating people buried all across Upstate New York. They include the father of volleyball, the Queen of Mean, the first woman to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel and live, and the man who created America's first Santa Claus School.

Each listing has directions to their graves.