Spirits Are High At These Awesome Upstate New York Distilleries!

The list of small, family-owned and operated distilleries in Upstate New York continues to grow in leaps and bounds. Now with dozens of them across the land, they join their "cousins," the craft breweries and cideries, in making New York State a beverage-lover's dream come true.

Upstate New York has some fantastic distillers (more than 30) located in big cities and small, rural towns and villages. In this gallery we point out nine that we feel are outstanding and are a perfect representation of the many others not listed here (due to space). Each one has a great story to it, makes award-winning products, and are located in some of the region's most spectacular landscapes (wait until you see the distillery in Clayton. Wow!).

And check out the one in Cooperstown. For a distillery, they make perhaps the best gift you can take home from this historic village. Check out their Hall of Fame signature hand-blown bottles. When I was a kid I used to collect baseball cards. Now I want to collect these bottles!

Many of these distilleries proudly use the unique qualities of Upstate in their distilling process, from tapping our famous maple trees for syrup, to using the crystal clear, cold water of the St. Lawrence River in making award-winning spirits.

With so many distilleries to choose from, we could only mention a small listing, but we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give your favorite one a shout out. Go ahead, and share it with out readers! We can't wait to hear from you!

