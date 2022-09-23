Everybody loves a diner.

There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one.

To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting our local diner (the Unadilla Diner, Otsego County) after Sunday mass. All crunching together in a red leather booth, or lined up on the chrome swivel stools at the counter. We filled our table up with classic American diner food like corned beef hash, blueberry pancakes, sausage and gravy, and stir-it-yourself chocolate milk.

Some of the very best diners in Upstate New York can be found in our mountain regions: the Catskills and the Adirondacks. These areas are filled with tiny, many times seasonal, villages and towns and it seems that all have a diner. Each entry on this list has a link to the diner so be sure and click on it to make sure it is open the next time you tack a road trip.

These diners all exhibit the wonderful trademarks of the past. Except for one thing. It is getting harder and harder anymore to find a diner that has those little booth jukeboxes where you could drop a nickel in and here Elvis Presley in the privacy of your own little eating space! Now that is nostalgia!

Here are 16 little diners in these mountains that are worth keeping your eye out for when your stomach rumbles.

(Note: "A" denotes Adirondacks; (C) denotes Catskills)