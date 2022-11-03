We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.

Below is a list of 12 cafes and diners scattered throughout the Finger Lakes region. Some are very small, others maybe a tad bit larger. But all are delicious and worth a stop. Many have specials and regular menu items that locals simply rave about.

These places offer good, hearty home-cooked meals, delicious country breakfasts, and even a delightful assortment of homemade bakery items. The staff will welcome you with a smile, and you will find most of the portions on the large side. Some of these places are tiny Mom-and-Pop eateries while others are bedecked in neon, chrome and leather (just like in "Happy Days"). There is a really great mix of options depending on what kind of food you're in the mood for and what kind of atmosphere you want to be in.

We hope you will consider stopping at these great places on your next trip to Waterloo, Geneva, Ithaca, Hammondsport, Naples, Auburn, and other Finger lakes communities.

