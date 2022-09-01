The spas and wellness centers of Upstate New York are some of the best in the United States. Here we offer you a list of ten top spas from the Hudson Valley out through the Finger Lakes and beyond.

All of these spas have complete menus of massage treatments, relaxing amenities (like salt caves and pools), plus many have award-winning restaurants with great wine lists.

On this list you will hear about (maybe for the first time) some amazing treatments available for women at these spas. And men, be on the look out, because many of these spas offer "couples sessions" too. Some of these are among the best in the country.

The Spa at Turning Stone Casino for example, called Skana, has been awarded top prizes and awards over the years including being named several times as the best spa in North America! All are wonderful and some will appeal to you in a special way.

One of those that appealed to this writer is a spa located overlooking the Hudson River. It features wooden soaking tubs near the water's edge that you can sit in and soak your cares away while "drinking in" the lovely views of the famous river valley in front of you. And speaking of "drinking in," that soaking tub experience ends with a glass of sparkling Hudson Valley wine to cap off your event.

Each entry has a link to the spa. Some are in urban areas such as Buffalo and Syracuse, and others are pretty much stand alone places out in the countryside. Each is magnificent in their own special way.

So, ladies. Why wait for your birthday or anniversary or Mother's Day. Head to an Upstate New York spa this weekend and watch your cares melt away. And guys, consider some of the "couples spa treatments" list in this article. You will be glad you did!

