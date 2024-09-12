“Cheers!” 31 Of the Best Craft Breweries In Upstate New York!

Man, what a difference a decade makes!

It was only about ten years ago when beer drinkers were starting to get used to a new fangled taste called craft beer. I am a beer drinker and I will tell you it was difficult for me to leave behind my Buds and Millers and move into edgier beer territory. There were far fewer craft breweries around back in those days. But, stand back, brother, because the whole craft beer scene has exploded.

Now, the craft brewery industry in New York State is responsible for 20,000 full-time jobs, $3.4-billion dollars in income, and a whole slew of new, mostly young, entrepreneurs striking out on their own. There are 450 licensed craft brewers in the state, making 1.2-million gallons of beer annually.

Whew!

The bulk of the craft breweries in New York can be found up and out of the New York City area. This gallery showcases a list of 31 of the very best in our Upstate region. In virtually every corner of the state, from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks and Catskills, and out through Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York, you will find that you are never very far from a delicious cold mug of fresh craft-brewed beer.

Here are 31 of the very best.

It has been amazing watching the evolution of the craft beer offerings in Upstate New York over the last, say ten years. What started out as small family-run "ice houses" tucked away in rural areas, places where you could meet up with your buddies and enjoyed some home brewed beer, is now completely changed.

The beer making process is so sophisticated now, the varieties offered are many, most places have great food or food truck offerings, and the craft breweries are now some of the most popular places to enjoy live entertainment.

All 31 on this list are worthy of a stop and a sip from all of our readers! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio