12 Great Finger Lakes Breweries to Enjoy for Beer Lovers Week!

It is common knowledge by now that the Finger Lakes Region of Upstate New York produces some of the finest wines in America (if not the world). Our wineries and vineyards are acclaimed and the region is a tourist magnet for those visiting Upstate new York.

But, wait! What about beer?

In September we celebrate "Beer Lovers Week," and this gallery shines the spotlight on a dozen of the best craft breweries found right smack dab in the heart of the Finger Lakes Wine Region. The craft beer explosion continues across the state, with now well over 200 breweries making their own beers in-house. And they are fantastic.

Most of these craft breweries are great gathering places in nicely appointed tap rooms with great views, delicious foods, live events, and, of course, some pretty tasty beers.

This gallery takes a look at a dozen top craft breweries who have made a go of it in wine region. They are located all around the Finger Lakes area, in places like Honeoye, Lansing, Avon, Naples, Keuka Park, Homer, and other places. Have you heard of these towns? If not, there is a cold craft beer waiting for you on your next road trip through this beautiful area!

And since there are so many craft breweries in the Finger Lakes region, if we missed your favorite, please go over to our Facebook page and give it a shout out. Remember, Finger Lakes region only, please.

We will highlight craft breweries from the other areas of Upstate in future galleries.

