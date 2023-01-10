Calling all crafters! Are the walls closing in a little as the snowy and cold winter months drag on? Cabin fever can be pretty tough to beat in Upstate New York this time of year. But here is an interesting list of 12 craft and art shops across Upstate New York that offer crafting classes for you to explore.

Let your mind expand and get those creative juices flowing. This list is for all of you pottery heads and jewelry makers. You can find every craft from candle making and quilting to stained glass and general art supplies. Take a bunch of your friends with you and go on a crafting adventure together. And how about designing your own gourd night light? Now, there's a one-of-a-kind gift for someone. It is on here and is one of the most popular destinations in the Finger Lakes.

Call up a bunch of your friends or grab the family and go on a crafting adventure together at these unique art experiences in Upstate New York. So, get cracking! I mean, get crafting! They are all fun!

(Author's Note: We deliberately focused on the smaller, independent shops in the Upstate New York region. This is not a judgment on any of the big craft and art supply stores that do a great job, such as Hobby Lobby, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Michael's, etc. But we wanted to shed some light and spread the word about some beloved local businesses for this one.)

