These 14 Upstate NY Concert Halls Are Historic and Stunning!

This is a fun gallery. We take a look at fourteen concert halls and amphitheaters spread out across Upstate New York, each being a wonderful place to see a show!

I have been to all of these, some for just a visit or tour, but most of them for a concert. And, they are really something special. The older ones are incredible. Most of them dat back from the late 1800s up to about 1930. These are Upstate New York's famous "String of Pearls." Vintage RKO movie houses that were "strung out" across the midsection of the state, from Troy to Buffalo. And they are all still up and hosting shows.

The lobby of Landmark Theater in Syracuse will knock you out. The Palace Theatre is still as beautiful (to me) as it was when I attended my graduation ceremony from college there in 1969. The Fisher Center at Bard College is historic on an international level, having been designed by Frank Gehry. You do not want to miss that one! Wow.

We also know that there are many other great places to see a concert in our region, so if we missed a favorite of yours we encourage you to visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

14 Spectacular Places to See A Concert in Upstate New York These are some of the most glamourous and astoundingly beautiful theaters in all of Upstate New York. From the very modern (the Frank Gehry designed concert hall at Bard College) to the very, very old (several from 150+ years ago), this is a collection of great places to see a concert in Upstate New York. Note that this gallery includes the original "String of Pearls." These are gorgeous vaudeville and silent movie houses built in the early 1900s, and are still active today. They "string" along from Troy to Buffalo. Just awesome! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio