Roadtrip! 13 Places to Enjoy on Your Next Visit to Troy, NY

Troy, NY is well worth a weekend visit for the veteran Upstate New York road trippers out there.

While Troy may not be top of mind for many traveling through the great Empire State, it should not be completely overlooked. Troy, New York has some pretty cool stats going for it. It is one of the three large cities which make up the Capital District in Upstate New York. It shares the title along with Albany and Schenectady.

Fun Things to Do in Troy, NY

Beyond that, Troy has a lot to see, do, enjoy, and taste for the whole family with it being such a great city resting along the gorgeous Hudson River. Speaking of the Hudson River, Troy's waterfront is definitely not one to miss, especially as we begin to enter the warmer months. You can even cruise along the scenic waterfront when you make your visit to the area!

Uncle Sam's Troy, NY Birthplace

Troy also just so happens to be the "Birthplace of Uncle Sam," with many attractions revolving around that fun fact from statues to his actual grave. The unique city also plays host to the oldest technological university in the English-speaking world, and has a fascinating museum dedicated to bending horseshoes. Trust me, it is an incredible story and a one of a kind museum.

Here are 13 bucket list items to check off the next time you visit this great city!

