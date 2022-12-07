Pick The Best Tree at These Upstate New York Christmas Tree Farms
Time to gather the family up in the old station wagon and head out to the tree farm to cut your own Christmas tree this year.
Hey, wait a minute. What ever happened to station wagons?
There are more than 100 Christmas tree farms across the state, and Upstate has some of the best of the best. This gallery showcases Christmas tree farms from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks and to Western New York. If you are not in the holiday spirit yet, these photographs are sure to do the trick.
Each of these farms has a link for hours, directions, and other added treats. Most have gift shops where you can buy wreaths, swags, kissing balls, arrangements, and more. Many also have snack bars, with some even offering up a free mug of hot cocoa or hot mulled cider.
And what is it with colored Christmas trees this year? Well, wait until you come to the tree farm that offers colored Christmas trees, in five dazzling hues. I think they are very pretty.
So grab your hand saw and off you go. Oh, and if you don't have a saw, that's OK because most have ones on-site you can use.
