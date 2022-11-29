Reindeer, polar bears, and penguins...oh my!

There is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing a reindeer up close and personal during the holiday season. It's that magic moment that every kid dreams of growing up and it really does bring out the kid in all of us adults too. The holiday season is already a special time, but we have a few ideas that can bring all of those magical feelings to life this year.

Here is a list sharing where you can visit real live reindeer, actual polar bears, cute penguins, and majestic elk around Upstate New York. We see the images of these amazing creatures on hundreds of items and products on store shelves every day. They're in all of our favorite holiday movies and we know they've got a close, personal relationship with Santa. But seeing them live is a whole separate level of excitement. And now, you can make that moment a reality right here in Upstate New York.

The locations on this list include parks, farms, festivals, and even Santa's Workshop at the North Pole, where live reindeer play a starring role in your special experience whether it is the middle of sunny July or a chilly December day.

So grab the kids and the camera and head out for a holiday selfie with a live reindeer or even a polar bear this year! It's sure to get even the biggest of Scrooges in the festive, holiday spirit of things.

See Live Reindeer and Polar Bears at These 10 Upstate New York Destinations At Christmastime we see the images of reindeer and polar bears on every imaginable item, from greeting cards to plush toys to prints on our own pajamas. But where can we go to see these animals up close and in person?

Here is a list of ten places where you and your family can enjoy the experience of seeing a live reindeer, polar bear, majestic elk, or funny little penguin in Upstate New York.