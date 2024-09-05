I love food. All kinds. But my very favorite, over the years, has been the regional foods that I have enjoyed in various places I have lived. Places like South Carolina, New York City, Los Angeles, Texas, etc. It is great to learn and taste the foods that "live" only in those small regions of America.

New York State is no different. I have written a best-selling book about the foods we grew up on, "A Taste of Upstate New York" (Syracuse University Press). I love the stories of our half moon cookies, sponge candy, chicken riggies, tomato pie, etc. And of course, Buffalo chicken wings.

At the end of July we celebrate National Chicken Wing day. We would be remiss here in Upstate New York if we didn't celebrate this popular food holiday, especially since chicken wings were born more than 60 years ago in a small corner bar in Buffalo called the Anchor Bar.

In this gallery we take a look at more than a dozen great places to get delicious, mouth-watering hot wings. Some are fancy places, some are dives, some are more than 100 years old. One is more than 150 years old! In each that we chose to represent all the wing places in Upstate New York, we also include a note, a link to the menu, and an online review. And believe me, some of the creative wing sauces that these places come up with are wild. Mango Habanero, anybody?

And remember, there are literally hundreds of places that serve up great hot wings in our region. So, if you favorite wing place didn't make our list please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you!

