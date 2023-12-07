Writer Lists His Top Favorite Actors Born in Upstate New York!

When it comes to great actors who were born in New York State, most people look to New York City. There, hundreds of famous entertainers came out of the five boroughs to grace the stage, screen, and television sets in America.

But, lets take a look at those who were born in Upstate New York. Yes, some real giants on this list.

As a lover of movies and television for more than 50 years, let me share with you my absolute favorite entertainers born in our Upstate region.

You might be surprised at some of my choices. Movie stars from the 1930s and 1940s are here. Legends of early television too. And while Lucille Ball and Kirk Douglas may be the greatest Upstate entertainment legends, you will see that I have always had a soft spot in my fan's heart for the character actors who have made so many films great to watch. And they are on this list, also.

Some on here have won Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, and even music awards. Some have been big hits on Broadway. Some you might learn a little piece of new trivia about by reading this gallery.

Still, the one thing they have in common is that they were all born in Upstate New York. You will notice many stars not on this list, as I picked just my favorites.

So, if your favorite entertainer born in Upstate New York did not make this list we encourage you to go over to our Facebook page and give them a shout out!

