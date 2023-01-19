Memories Come Alive at the Old Catskill Game Farm [PICS]
The Catskill Game Farm is a treasured memory for thousands of baby boomers and beyond in Upstate New York. Just one look at these photographs and I am sure it will all come back to you in an instant.
The game farm, once America's largest family-owned private zoo, was a wonderland of hands-on experiences, an introduction to a variety of animals, and a fun amusement park all rolled into one. Families from New York and beyond would travel to the Catskill Game Farm for a Family fun day of hands-on animal experiences. How many remember feeding the bears? Petting the deer? Riding on the old fire truck? Bringing home a treasure from the souvenir gift shop? A day trip to the Catskill Game Farm was always an adventure to remember and often a tradition passed down for generations while it was still open and running.
These photos will tell the story!
And...the Old Catskill Game Farm lives on today as a Catskill Mountains boutique inn. Yes, you can actually stay overnight in an original game farm building (the giraffe building!). A truly one-of-a-kind experience sure the reignite those fond family memories from years before.
Check out this story and great photographs and get ready to take a trip back to the fabulous golden days of your youth and visits to the beloved Catskill Game Farm! If you have any memories or photos of your own from the Catskill Game Farm, feel free to share them with us!