Willy Wonka Eat Your Heart Out, These Gingerbread Houses Are Epic

For many people, making a gingerbread house with your little ones is a time-honored holiday traditions. Many kids make them with their classmates in elementary school. Still others span the generations and gather together with grandparents to keep the tradition alive. And now, gingerbread kits can be found in most supermarkets and grocery stores throughout the land making it oh so easy to "build a home" worthy of Mr. Willy Wonka himself!

We have taken a look around the Upstate New York region and come up with some pretty spectacular gingerbread houses for you to enjoy looking at. They can be found in hotels and inns from New Paltz to Corning and from Cooperstown to Rochester. Some are big and some are small, and most of them are in business sponsored competitions and locations. But some are EPIC!

For example, wait until you see the magnificent life sized gingerbread house found in the lobby of an Upstate New York hotel. Wow! It was built to last, with 1500-pounds of homemade gingerbread, 225-pounds of icing, 250-pounds of assorted candy, and it took 23 hours to make. This gingerbread abode stands 12-feet tall and 10-feet wide. Amazing? That is an understatement.

If you know of a public place somewhere around Upstate New York that you think is worthy of this gallery, please snap a photo and share it with us over on our Facebook page. We really do want to hear from You!

