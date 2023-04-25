11 Small, Fantastic Family Campgrounds in the Finger Lakes

As the calendar flips to May and thoughts of Memorial Day Weekend and summer start popping up in your head, many Upstaters begin planning their camping experiences for their vacation. And for many, that means setting their GPS for the Finger Lakes Region.

That region has no shortage of wonderful campgrounds to pick from. Sure some, like the massive many-hundreds-of-RV-site camping "villages," as well as the large well-maintained KOA-style franchise campgrounds (and others) are great and very popular. But we also have many smaller, let's call them "mom-and-pop" campgrounds that have been welcoming families for many years. Generations, in fact.

Top Campgrounds Near the Fingerlakes

Here you will find 11 (of the many) top family campgrounds that are on the smaller, more intimate size. Some have as few as 25 camping sites. Others have around 100. All are wonderful. And all genres of camping are represented here: tenting, RVing, glamping, and even yurt-ing!

Yurt-ing? Yes, check it out.

So whether it is a rustic tent site along the Erie Canal or an elegant glamping site near one of our famous 11 Finger Lakes, the wonderful Upstate New York region has something for you!

Each campground has a direct link to the site for you to make your reservation. And make it soon! No matter how big or small the campgrounds are, they fill up quickly as folks from all over the state head Upstate for a summer of fun, family, and great camping.

And, remember. If your favorite small Finger Lakes campground didn't make the list, please feel free to give it a shout-out over on our Facebook page!

11 Perfect, Small Campgrounds in the Fabulous Finger Lakes!