There are an uncountable number of bakeries, big and small, located around the greater Upstate New York region. And we have featured many of them in previous galleries over the years.

This one is a little bit difference. For this gallery we look at eleven of the best bread bakeries in Upstate. We have featured cookies, pastries, cakes, cupcakes, and other delicious items before, but this gallery is all about bread.

In fact, we tightened it up a little and you will see that each bread bakery that we feature actually has the word bread in its business name! Now that is confidence! These bakers, while selling lunches, coffees, pastries and more, are so proud of their artisanal breads that they have include the word bread in the sign on their front door.

These bakeries can be found all over the region, from the Hudson Valley to Buffalo. Some are in big cities and others are in little map dots that you may have never even heard of (Wadhams, NY anybody?). But they are awesome bakeries and they produce spectacular loaves of beautiful breads. And the combinations of flavors and ingredients in these specialty breads is limited by the baker's imagination only.

Be sure and take a moment and click on each of the eleven links and take a look at their products. Drool Alert.....these are sumptuous photographs!

Also, if we missed your favorite Upstate New York bread bakery (with the word bread in its name) please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out1

These are works of art!

These are all pretty Much "mom and poo" independent bake shops, so you wont find Freihofers or Jim Roma or any other of the legendary bread names on here. And if your favorite bread baker (with the word bread in their business name) didn't make our list, please visit our Facebook page and give it a shout out. We really do want to hear from you! Gallery Credit: Chuck DImperio