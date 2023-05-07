These Small (But Mighty) Upstate New York Book Stores Are Awesome!

Did you celebrate Independent Book Store Day recently? Well, there is always time to celebrate these charming and important members of our Upstate New York business communities.

During the commemoration of Independent Book Store Day, these businesses welcomed customers in with free gifts, live book readings with popular authors, complimentary food and refreshments, book sales, and other "enticements" to get you in the front door and to come in and look around for a book!

In the past, we have celebrated the larger book stores found in Upstate New York. The big ones, if you will, in places like Albany, Kingston, Ithaca, Buffalo, Syracuse, and other larger cities. In this gallery we give a collection of the "little guys" their chance to shine in the spotlight.

All of the independent books stores featured in this gallery call smaller communities home. They range from the "biggest," Oswego, NY. with a population of about 17,000, to a teeny tiny book store in the Northern Catskills. Believe it or not, this little wonder is a book store that people travel well over 100 miles or more to visit and it is in a gorgeous rural hamlet of less than 400 residents!

They are all wonderful, and are worthy of your to stop by. Anytime. Not just on Independent Book Store Day!

And, remember, if your small, favorite book store didn't make our list, be sure and give it a shout out over on our Facebook page.

