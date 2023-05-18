12 of the “Lip-Smackingest” Barbecue Places in Upstate New York!

May 16 was National Barbecue Day. How to celebrate? Let me count the ways.

This gallery looks at a dozen top barbecue joints in Upstate New York. Some are big, some are roadside, some are mom-and-pop, one is a food truck, some are take-out only, etc. But the one thing in common they all have is they make some mighty fine barbecue.

As you will see, each barbecue restaurant is directly linked to their website for easy directions, hours, and phone number to order. And also, we offer up a menu suggestion from each one. I was surprised, and pleased, to find St. Louis-style ribs so prevalent among Upstate New York eateries. Barbecue chicken? Of course, and we even included which must be the most famous family barbecue restaurant in all of Upstate New York. A family place now in the hands of the fourth generation of the founding family. It is in a small, rural college city in Upstate, and they were gobsmacked when they recently received the James Beard Foundation Award for American Classic restaurants. Amazing. (Psst...I'll bet you have been there).

So, here is to you Oh mighty barbecue. And remember, folks, there are hundreds of places in the Empire State that serve tasty ribs, chicken, pulled pork, and (my favorite) burnt ends. Since this list is only twelve to consider, please give your favorite smoky place a shout out over on our Facebook page. We really do want to hear from you!

