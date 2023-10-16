“Under The Sea” Adventures Await At 2 Upstate New York Aquariums!

Easy question: What is your favorite zoo in Upstate New yuork?

Not so easy question: What is your favorite Aquarium in Upstate New York?

There are over a dozen zoos, animal parks, and places to feed, pet, or ride animals in Upstate New York. Some of the best of these are in small rural locales, like ZOO NY in Watertown, or Animal Adventure Park in tiny Harpursville. Thousands visit these places, and all the others, each year.

But aquariums are few and far between in Upstate New York. But we do have two very large, very cool aquariums here, located on either end of Upstate: the Capital District and Niagara Falls.

Via Aquarium is located in Schenectady in a former mall (Rotterdam Square Mall). It is a sprawling place with thousands of square feet of water tanks and exhibits. They host many family friendly events each year, and Via has now become a major tourist destination when visiting this area.

Aquarium of Niagara is located in western New York just a few steps from the New York side of Niagara Falls. This is a unique place where kids (of all ages!) can get up close with friendly encounters with sea creatures like seals, penguins, sea lions, and more. It too has turned into a busy place during tourist season and has now become a great new adventure for the ever-growing tourist sector on the New York side of Niagara Falls.

This gallery takes a sneak peek at these two places. You will see photos, hear stories, and also will be informed as to "Know Before You Go" information about each aquarium (admission prices, locations, website, etc.)

These are both great places and we encourage all of our readers to go and have a great adventure at either (or both ) Aquarium of Niagara and the Via Aquarium!

