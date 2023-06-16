DYK? The Largest Craft Market In New York Is In the Finger Lakes!

I think just about everybody loves crawling around a large craft market. And, boy, does Upstate New York have a doozie for you!

The Windmill Farm and Craft Market is the largest permanent craft market in the state. It is located in Penn Yan, NY, which lies in the heart of the beautiful Finger Lakes region. It is a great place to spend a day (or two) in the summer (or other seasons). During the summer you can easily see more than 10,000 visitors here.

The Windmill sprawls over 50 acres of pristine Finger Lakes landscape. Every weekend nearly 200 craft vendors, farm providers, and others show up to display, exhibit, and sell their wares. The list of items for sale at The Windmill boggles the mind. I have been many times and have lugged various items to the trunk of my car to take home with me, including jars of fresh-from-the-hive honey, a 3-feet tall metal bird for my back yard garden, and a couple of beautiful quilts for my guest rooms. The Windmill has plenty of fresh produce for sale provided by area farms, and you can even buy (and taste) award-winning wines and craft beers, as well as enjoy all sorts of foods, from snack stands to full sit-down dinners. And there is almost always lively live entertainment to keep you toe tapping while you stroll the aisles looking for treasures.

Motorcoaches from throughout the Northeast (and Canada) bring large groups to The Windmill each weekend for an exciting day enjoying this ultimate Upstate New York "picker's paradise."

Here are some thing you should know before visiting this special place.

