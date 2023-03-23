Road Trip! Ten Stops to Make on a Visit to Historic Old Forge, NY

Old Forge, NY is a tiny (population under 1,000 residents) Adirondack Mountain hamlet, but it offers a full, fun, and exciting three-day weekend of things to do, taste, enjoy, and attend. And, yes, it is adorable.....

Old Forge (Herkimer County) is a gateway community to the Adirondacks, with NYS Rt. 28 acting as its Main Street. In fact, almost all of the places mentioned in this gallery are on Rt. 28, and an easy walk from each other. There is a real "Mayberry" feel to this little map dot, and it is just that which attracts thousands here each year.

Things to Do in Old Forge, NY

The population swells 5-fold every summer with vacationing families, campers, youth groups, and more coming to the massive water park, and those who just have to get a look inside what has been called "the most famous hardware store in Upstate New York." See the list below for details.

If I had to pick one favorite from this gallery (and this writer and his family have visited Old Forge numerous times) it would be the old movie house in the downtown district. Now a century old, the theatre has a stunning Art Deco overhanging movie marquee out front which shimmers on movie night all year long. The interior is a marvel. And a camera museum inside the theatre? Check it out below.

Old Forge is the quintessential Adirondack Mountain community, set tight against one of the region's most beautiful lakes. So, feel free to put it on your summer bucket list this year. You won't be disappointed!

10 Not-to-be Missed Places in Old Forge, NY